Homecoming set for this Friday

Panther pride will be on full display this Friday as annual Homecoming festivities commence.

Festivities include the annual Homecoming parade, which will start at 3 p.m.

The staging area for floats is the home side parking lot at the football stadium at 2:15 p.m.

After lineup is organized, the parade will follow this route:

Mable Street west to 4th Street, north to College Street, west to 2nd Street, south to Mable Street, back east to return to the stadium.

Students are enjoying a plethora of activities this week as they have a ‘Western Showdown at Sundown’ in preparation for the game against Carrollton Creekview. PHS students will join with their parents in Freaky Friday, where parents attend classes with their students. Students have also had themed dress-up days, throughout the week including Superhero day on Monday, Sports Fanatics Tuesday, College Day on Wednesday, Tacky Tourist day on Thursday and Showdown at Sundown on Friday for Homecoming.

The Class of 1992 is being honored during the Homecoming game with free tickets and a reception. Classmembers can pick up tickets at the main gate at the stadium and a special seating area will be designated for the class of 1992. A reception for the class will be held immediately following the game in the library at Clark Jr. High School.

The crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen will be at 6:45 p.m. prior to the start of the football game Friday night at the stadium.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

