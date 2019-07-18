Utilities completed at Crossroads

With the completion of the utilities to the site of the Crossroads Development, the eastern side of Princeton is now open.

Developer Ron Thomas of International Capital was the guest speaker at the monthly chamber of commerce luncheon Wednesday, July 10.

The 297-acre mixed use project located on Hwy. 380 east of Princeton High School includes 350 homes, the new city hall and city park location and a mixed variety of retail, restaurants, a grocery store and entertainment.

A possible hotel and medical complex is also anticipated with the project as well as multi-family components such as townhomes.

By Wyndi Veigel

