Collin County reports four COVID-related deaths, 1,012 new cases over weekend

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Nov 21 and 22.

Collin County indicated earlier this month it “will no longer post COVID-19 case data” on its website. All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed four deaths and 1,012 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 23,381 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 2,891 active cases and a total of 20,490 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 238 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials are reporting that 275 are hospitalized with COVID-19, an decrease of 25 since Friday.

Today, an increase of 10 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 8,174 of which 2,301 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 25 more than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]