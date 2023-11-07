Council incumbents re-elected; new seats go to Long, David-Graves

According to complete, unofficial returns from Collin County Elections, Place 3 Princeton City Councilmember Bryan Washington has been re-elected with 865 votes or 59.49% of the 1,454 total ballots counted by 11:55 p.m.

VFW Post Commander Terrance Gilmore received 589 votes or 40.51%.

Under the home rule charter adopted last year, the Princeton council added two new places.

Construction project safety manager Ben Long received 888 votes or 74.19% of the 616 votes cast for new Place 6, beating information technology professional Matthew Ickes with 309 votes or 25.81%.

The Place 7 victor was Carolyn David-Graves, whose background includes banking, counseling, quality improvement and clinical research. She received 821 votes or 61.87% of the 1,327 ballots cast.

Business ambassador Bruce Johnson polled 506 votes or 38.13%.

Mayor pro tempore Steven Deffibaugh, who holds Place 5, and Place 4 Councilmember Ryan Gerfers were re-elected without opposition.

Deffibaugh received 985 votes cast and Gerfers, appointed Sept. 11 to council following the resignation of Keven Underwood, garnered 1,002 votes.

Deffibaugh served two terms as mayor and retired as assistant chief of the Princeton Fire Department.

Gerfers is a teacher and head girls’ soccer coach at Princeton High School.

Candidates elected to Places 3, 4 and 5 will serve four-year terms. Winners of newly created Places 6 and 7 will serve three-year terms.

Results of the Nov. 7 election are not official until ballots are canvassed by the city council.

