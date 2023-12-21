Lady Panthers take crown at Eagle’s Nest Tournament

The Princeton Lady Panthers took home their third tournament crown of the season by winning Prosper’s Eagles Nest Tournament last Saturday. The girls put up 122 points at the event edging out Prosper for the top spot. Courtesy photo

PROSPER – Another wrestling meet for the No. 4 Princeton Lady Panthers, and another win. Last Saturday, the girls won Prosper’s Eagle’s Nest Tournament with 122 points in the 18-team event.

It was another reason for Princeton fans to be confident that their girls are contenders for Class 5A title, as 10 different Lady Panthers tallied points toward the team score. As has been the case for most of the year, Makayla Johnson and Paris Kelleher led the way with each winning their respective weight class.

Keleher tallied 22 points, thanks to a pair of dominant wins in the final two matches. She pinned both Little Elm’s Adiana Lozano and Birdville’s Robin Conkle on her way to the 138-pound title.

As for Johnson, Saturday was her third tournament win of the season in the 165-pound class. She netted 22 points for Princeton with wins over Plano’s Mykalah Williams and Frisco Memorial’s Reiley Ruttkowski.

By Austin Smith | [email protected]