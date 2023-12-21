Subscribe
American Heart Association 300x250

Lady Panthers take crown at Eagle’s Nest Tournament

by | Dec 21, 2023 | Latest, Sports

The Princeton Lady Panthers took home their third tournament crown of the season by winning Prosper’s Eagles Nest Tournament last Saturday. The girls put up 122 points at the event edging out Prosper for the top spot. Courtesy photo

PROSPER – Another wrestling meet for the No. 4 Princeton Lady Panthers, and another win. Last Saturday, the girls won Prosper’s Eagle’s Nest Tournament with 122 points in the 18-team event. 

It was another reason for Princeton fans to be confident that their girls are contenders for Class 5A title, as 10 different Lady Panthers tallied points toward the team score. As has been the case for most of the year, Makayla Johnson and Paris Kelleher led the way with each winning their respective weight class.

Keleher tallied 22 points, thanks to a pair of dominant wins in the final two matches. She pinned both Little Elm’s Adiana Lozano and Birdville’s Robin Conkle on her way to the 138-pound title.

As for Johnson, Saturday was her third tournament win of the season in the 165-pound class. She netted 22 points for Princeton with wins over Plano’s Mykalah Williams and Frisco Memorial’s Reiley Ruttkowski. 

To read the full story and keep up with your local sports subscribe, to The Princeton Herald today!

By Austin Smith | [email protected]

CCMobility Nov 2023

0 Comments

Related News

PHS principal becomes Leon ISD superintendent

PHS principal becomes Leon ISD superintendent

Dec 21, 2023 | , ,

Princeton High School Principal Clint Sadler is taking another job in charge of big cats. Sadler, a PHS Panther alumnus, is the new superintendent of the Class 2A Leon Independent School District in East Texas between Dallas and Houston. “It has been such a pleasure...

read more
Canine search and rescue team on a mission to serve

Canine search and rescue team on a mission to serve

Dec 21, 2023 | ,

Lone Star Search and Rescue volunteers Chris Arnold, Beth Hudson, Kaitlyn Disque, Michele Benjamin, Angie Cox, Terry Benjamin and Penelope Winchester Roberts Herring in June at the Texas Division of Emergency Management Conference in Fort Worth. Courtesy Michelle...

read more
Self conducts telephone town hall

Self conducts telephone town hall

Dec 21, 2023 | ,

North Texas’s freshman Republican congressman, Keith Self of McKinney, said he was voting enthusiastically in favor of the resolution calling for an inquiry into impeaching President Biden. Self, speaking on a telephone town hall Dec. 12, from his Washington, D.C.,...

read more
A final farewell

A final farewell

Dec 21, 2023 | ,

A couple prepares to place a wreath on the grave of a veteran at the Wilson Chapel Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 16 as part of the Wreaths Across America ceremony. Courtesy John Janak Special wreath-laying ceremony honors veterans Princeton resident Linda Dillard says she...

read more
Princeton looking to close out 2023 strong

Princeton looking to close out 2023 strong

Dec 21, 2023 |

ROYSE CITY – The Panthers basketball team had just one game last week in their final action before Christmas Break. After a strong showing in Corsicana’s Tournament the week prior, Princeton’s matchup with Royse City didn’t go quite as well last week, as the guys fell...

read more
Council expanded to 7 seats

Council expanded to 7 seats

Dec 14, 2023 | ,

Mayor Brianna Chacon swears in new councilmembers, from left, Ryan Gerfers, Ben Long, Carolyn David-Graves. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald After being sworn in, new members of the Princeton City Council quickly got down to business by considering a long agenda,...

read more
Record response to giving

Record response to giving

Dec 14, 2023 | ,

Princeton High School CATE HVAC students sort food drive donations and distributeAngel Tree gifts. Courtesy PISD Princeton’s 16th Annual Angel Tree program has come to a successful conclusion with every child adopted and this year’s giving estimated at $86,550. The...

read more
Filing deadline ends

Filing deadline ends

Dec 14, 2023 | ,

The Dec. 11 filing deadline has passed for the March 5, 2024, Republican and Democratic primaries.The Secretary of State’s office publishes a list of candidates accepted by the parties, but the parties have five days to submit the list so it could be Dec. 19 before...

read more
Princeton woman charged in Capital riot

Princeton woman charged in Capital riot

Dec 14, 2023 | ,

Dana Bell is accused of assaulting media and police at the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.  Courtesy U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia A 65-year-old Princeton woman has been charged with assaulting media and law enforcement during the Jan. 6, 2021,...

read more
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023