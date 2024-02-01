Mattei educator honored by VFW

History teacher Adam Johnson wears a regulation U.S. Army uniform from 1852 that would have been worn by troops stationed in Texas before the Civil War. Courtesy Photo

Eighth-grade history teacher Adam Johnson wears a lot of hats on the job. And he has uniforms to match.

It’s not unusual for Johnson, the Social Studies Department lead at Mattei Middle School, to show up dressed as a U.S. Army soldier from 1852.

He’s been re-enacting history since high school and brings his passion for the past into the classroom,

“I try to be energetic and show I have passion for it, so my students get more excited, more involved,” he said.

It’s not only students who have noticed his successful teaching method. Johnson is a contender this year for the Veterans of Foreign Wars national Middle School Teacher of the Year award.

