Habitat plans to build more homes in county

Habitat for Humanity of Collin County volunteers work to build a home in Princeton last year. Grant funds recently received will address critical repair needs for qualifying residents. File Art

As spring approaches, Habitat for Humanity of Collin County (HFH Collin County) is gearing up to begin construction in Princeton on a new home on Harrelson Drive.

Last year, Habitat volunteers built an 1,180-square-foot house for Amanda Martinez and her two daughters. The wall raising was on Jan. 14 and the dedication on Oct. 11. Four more Princeton lots are available for future construction.

Meanwhile, The Meadows Foundation has provided a grant in support of Habitat’s mission to repair and renovate homes for vulnerable populations in Collin County.

“With this funding, we will be able to address critical repair needs in the homes of low-income families, elderly individuals, veterans, and persons with disabilities throughout Collin County,” CEO Sam Lawrence said.

