Preparing for the eclipse

Proper eclipse viewing glasses will be marked “ISO 12312-2” and should be put on before looking up.

While most Collin County residents will be looking skyward on April 8, school officials and local authorities are keeping their attention back on the ground.

“Since Texas is within the direct path of the eclipse, we are anticipating a high influx of travelers to the area,” said Pricneton Police Chief James Waters. “We will have extra officers patrolling the area to help maintain safety.”

Waters said the city of Princeton is working with the Texas Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety ensure that safety during the eclipse is the top priority.

“Concerns range from cars parking alongside of the roadway/highway to accidents,” he said.

The chief said signs will be placed along major roadways to inform the public that parking along roadways or highways is illegal and drivers will be asked to move.

To read the full story and support your local community newspaper subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!