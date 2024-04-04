Top Princeton educators receive cash

Clark Middle School teacher Alexa Burk receives an Exemplary Teacher Incentive Allotment award from Superintendent Donald McIntyre, left, and Deputy Superintendent Jackie Hendricks. Courtesy Photo

Nearly 50 teachers in the Princeton ISD will be getting thousands of dollars in bonus checks for the next five years under the Texas Incentive Allotment (TIA) approved by the Legislature in 2019, the PISD said.

House Bill 3 (HB 3) created the TIA to recruit, support and retain highly effective teachers.

Top educators were designated as “Recognized,” “Exemplary” or “Master” after being graded on teacher observation, student growth, leadership and attendance.

The biggest reward for the 47 Princeton teachers will come in a check at the end of the school year when they will see an increase of thousands of dollars because of the state program that pays high-performing teachers.

