Panthers must eliminate mistakes to beat Leopards

Bryce Dade (20), shown here at Greenville, will need a nice game against Lovejoy to move the Panthers into the win column again. Dade has gained 271 yards on 47 carries and is averaging 5.8 yards a carry. Victor Tapia/C&S Media

Coming off a tough loss last week at Greenville, the Panthers have had some time to heal and get ready for another tough District 7-5A(2) opponent, Lovejoy.

The Leopards are sporting a 4-1 record on the year and have two district wins, against Denison (3-2, 1-1) and Terrell, (3-2, 0-2)

Their only loss was at the hands of 6A North Crowley on Sept. 8, losing 20-43.

The Leopards have been a football force for years since the Lovejoy ISD added higher grades about 13 years ago. The team is averaging 38.6 points a game but also allowing 30 points as well.

The Panthers (1-4, 1-1) on the other hand, have allowed just over 36 points a game while averaging 23.

