Library hosting Flag Day event June 14

Residents are invited to learn more about the United States flag in an upcoming event hosted by the library.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9167 will host Flag Day at the Lois Nelson Public Library, located at 323 McKinney Avenue, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.

The event has been ongoing for several years, said Post 9167 Commander Preston Callaway, but this will be the first time the event will be held at the library. Previously, the VFW post would hold a small ceremony, which was also open to the public.

The event will feature programming accessible to children and adults alike, said Callaway, because honoring the flag is something anybody can do.

“Anybody of all ages can come,” Callaway said. “We would love to have as many people as we can so we can teach them about the significance of the flag.”

Princeton Library Director Glenda Puckett said she is looking forward to hosting the VFW’s presentation on Flag Day.

Callaway said there will be different presentations during the 30- to 45-minute event that evening. Veterans from the post will teach children about the history of the flag and what each of the three colors, red, white and blue, mean.

For older children and adults in attendance, the veterans will also perform a flag folding ceremony, which represents a set of principles.

For the full story, see the June 9 issue of The Princeton Herald.