Princeton will remember and honor fallen officer

From now on, July 25 will be Officer Nancy Dominguez Day in the city of Princeton. Mayor Brianna Chacon issued a proclamation on Monday, April 29, recognizing that Dominguez “displayed, on and off duty, the Core Values of the Princeton Police Department: Respect, Integrity, Service, and Excellence.”

Dominguez, 32, was off duty when she was fatally injured Saturday, April 20, in a two-vehicle crash on East Lucas Road.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said her vehicle was in a collision with a pickup that fishtailed on the wet road.

Chacon said it was appropriate to recognize the “accomplishments and the service of Officer Dominguez, the attributes that she displayed not only to her co-workers but to the city of Princeton and citizens as a whole” by honoring her on July 25, 2024, and every year thereafter.

