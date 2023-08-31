Subscribe
PISD contracts for mental health referrals

Aug 31, 2023

Students, staff and families of the Princeton Independent School District have a free and confidential new resource to help find mental health care or substance abuse treatment providers.

The district has partnered with Care Solace, a national network of verified providers referred by trained coordinators, said Wendy Cain, PISD director of mental and physical wellness.

According to Director of Marketing Rhea O’Connor, Care Solace serves three million students and 12 million staff and family members in more than 700 school systems.

O’Connor said Care Solace does not provide the mental health or substance abuse services. Instead, they serve as the navigator to assist individuals or families with the multiple phone calls and insurance questions involved with obtaining care.

They help families with private insurance, Medicaid and no insurance, and are available 365 days a year in many languages.

O’Connor said Care Solace had 5,000 verified providers in the Dallas-Fort Worth/Collin County area. “These providers offer both in-person or virtual appointments based on the needs of the individual,” she said.

Providers do not pay a fee to join the Care Solace network, O’Connor said. 

“When a provider joins our database, they have Care Solace as an extension of their team,” she said. “We help ease many of the administrative burdens that come along with cases. Partnering with Care Solace also improves client-provider matches, which in turn improves client outcomes.”

