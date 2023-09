Princeton ISD Trustee Bob Lovelady is the grand marshal of the annual Princeton Athletic Booster Club’s Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 15, according to the booster club.

The parade, themed “Happily Ever After in Princeton,” starts at Princeton High School at 3 p.m. It will be held rain or shine, with a possible exception for extreme weather conditions.

