Place 5 City Council Candidate Steven Deffibaugh

Mayor Pro Tempore Steven Deffibaugh is unopposed for re-election to the Place 5 seat on the Princeton City Council he has held since 2010 but is prepared to continue his service to the community.

“I believe a person should be involved in their community as much as possible and there is no better way to serve the citizens and be involved than by serving on the city council,” he said.

Deffibaugh, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Abilene Christian University, served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was a Van Alstyne and McKinney police officer, served two terms as Princeton mayor and served 29 years with the Princeton Fire Department. He retired as assistant chief; at which time he was appointed Collin County fire marshal.

Deffibaugh said the city will continue to experience explosive growth, having added 5,000 residents in just the last year.

“Serving on the city council and at one time on the Princeton Community Development Corporation, I have been in a position to assist in the planned growth of the city,” he said. He also cited many park improvements and other ongoing projects in which he has been involved. “I believe they will improve the quality of life in our community for our citizens,” he said.

In addition to voting on council members, Princeton voters will be asked in November whether the city should sell $109.1 million in bonds to fund new park projects and improvements to the Lois Nelson Public Library.

Early voting runs Monday, Oct. 23, through Friday, Nov. 3.

If you want to read more stories like this, subscribe and support your local newspaper at https://publisher.etype.services/Princeton-Herald