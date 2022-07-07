Home Rule Charter Commission hosting two public work sessions

With the Home Rule Charter draft process wrapping up, Princeton residents are encouraged to come out and offer their input and feedback before a November election.

The first of the public work sessions with the Home Rule Charter Commission will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at the Municipal Center, located at 2000 East Princeton Drive.

The second session will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16.

Both public work sessions are informal, meaning that no action will be taken nor will there be modifications to the draft charter posted in the notice on the city’s website. The sessions are an opportunity for residents to have input on how the charter is constructed and offer feedback before council calls for an election in November.

There is no sign up required and attendance is open to the public. However, only residents of Princeton will be able to vote in an election concerning the ratification of the charter.

Individuals interested in viewing the draft charter or finding more information about the sessions can visit the city’s website.