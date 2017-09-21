It’s a party: Panthers celebrate Homecoming with first win

Princeton football sent their fans home happy last Friday on Homecoming.

The Panthers rolled 51-21 Carrollton Creekview at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

“I’m proud of our players. It was a good game and a good feeling to get our first win of the season,” PHS head coach Clint Surratt said. “The home crowd was great and I thought we executed our game plan very well.”

Creekview (0-3) won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.

Princeton (1-2) began their first drive of the night on their 30-yard line.

By Liam Baker • Contributing Writer • [email protected]

