Tax rate lowered by PISD

Residents within the Princeton ISD will see a slight drop on their property tax rate this year as a result of action by the Texas Legislature.

At the August board meeting, unanimous approval was given for an approximately 5 cent tax rate cut. This year’s tax rate will be $1.57 per $100 valuation. $1.07 of the amount will go toward Maintenance and Operation and 50 cents will be for the district’s debt services.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the Aug. 29 edition or subscribe online.