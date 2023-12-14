Princeton faces off twice with Australian team

The Panthers played a lot of basketball last week, taking the court six times across as many days. The week started out with a unique matchup against Victoria Basketball, an Australian development program based out of the state of Victoria that includes the capital, Melbourne.

The program takes high school-aged kids that are passionate in pursuing basketball, and sets them up with a team that plays overseas. In this case, Victoria Basketball has been playing across East Texas and Princeton saw them twice last week, including a matchup in a tournament in Corsicana.

By Austin Smith

For more on this story see the December 14, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.